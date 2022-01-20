Zombies Move Tour Dates to 2023

The Zombies have postponed their February and March 2022 shows so an unnamed band member can have an "urgent but non-life-threatening" medical procedure.

"We truly appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans, many of whom have held on to their tickets despite this tour already being postponed twice due to COVID," the Zombies posted to their Instagram page.

The rescheduled trek will take the band through the UK in April and May 2023, with 23 shows planned. Original tickets will be good at the rescheduled shows next year. Meanwhile, the Zombies are expecting their bandmate to require "a full 6 weeks of recovery time before he can perform."

This latest postponement follows last year's derailed North American tour. "The Zombies were truly excited to finally perform again at home in the UK," organizers said in a news release, "and this postponement is a huge, if unavoidable, disappointment."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers debuted in 1967 with Begin Here but then split shortly after the arrival of their 1968 sophomore LP, Odessey & Oracle. Rod Argent said that was by design: They'd decided to "put one single out, and if it's not a hit, we'll break up," he told AARP in 2021. "And 'Care of Cell 44' came out. Nobody played it, it wasn't a hit, and we broke up."

"Time of the Season" became a surprise U.S. hit in early 1969, but the original five-member lineup didn't reunite again until a brief show in 1997. Rod Argent went on to form a self-titled group, hitting with Argent's "Hold Your Head Up." Colin Blunstone did solo work, while also collaborating with the Alan Parsons Project on "Old and Wise."

Argent and Blunstone resurrected the Zombies with new members in 2001, and they've since released a series of studio recordings. The most recent was 2015's Still Got That Hunger. All of the surviving members took part in tours marking the 40th and 50th anniversaries of Odessey and Oracle.