Yes Announces ‘Close to the Edge’ Fall 2022 US Tour
Yes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Close to the Edge with a fall 2022 U.S. tour, marking their first stateside outing since 2019.
The prog-rock legends will kick off the trek on Oct. 7 in Glenside, Pa., and wrap on Nov. 19 in Westbury, N.Y. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 2. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
The shows are part of Yes' ongoing The Album Series Tour 2022, which began in the U.K. in June. The tour is dedicated to late Yes drummer Alan White, who died in May. Before the tour kicks off, the band will hold the "Alan White — Celebrating His Life and Music" tribute concert on Oct. 2 at Seattle's Paramount Theatre.
"It is with great sadness that I join with the other members of Yes to acknowledge the passing of our dearest friend and drummer, Alan White," guitarist Steve Howe said in a June 2022 statement. "He gave so many of his best years to the band and was a true believer and determined professional til the very end. Being a kind and loving human being just came naturally to him, with his mellow, non-confrontational personality and abundant generosity, which made him so popular with his friends and everyone he met.”
Yes 'Close to the Edge' Fall 2022 U.S. Tour
Oct. 7 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Oct. 8 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Oct. 9 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
Oct. 11 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 13 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
Oct. 14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse
Oct. 16 - Melbourne, FL @ King Center
Oct. 17 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Oct. 19 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
Oct. 20 - Houston, TX @ Arena Theatre
Oct. 21 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
Oct. 23 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
Oct. 24 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
Oct. 25 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
Oct. 27 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
Oct. 29 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Nov. 4 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
Nov. 5 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
Nov. 6 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
Nov. 9 - Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
Nov. 10 - Wabash, IN @ Wabash Theater
Nov. 11 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino
Nov. 13 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theater
Nov. 14 - Stamford, CT @ The Palace
Nov. 15 - Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre
Nov. 17 - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
Nov. 18 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Events Center
Nov. 19 - Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre