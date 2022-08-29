Yes Announces ‘Close to the Edge’ Fall 2022 US Tour

Yes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Close to the Edge with a fall 2022 U.S. tour, marking their first stateside outing since 2019.

The prog-rock legends will kick off the trek on Oct. 7 in Glenside, Pa., and wrap on Nov. 19 in Westbury, N.Y. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 2. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

The shows are part of Yes' ongoing The Album Series Tour 2022, which began in the U.K. in June. The tour is dedicated to late Yes drummer Alan White, who died in May. Before the tour kicks off, the band will hold the "Alan White — Celebrating His Life and Music" tribute concert on Oct. 2 at Seattle's Paramount Theatre.

"It is with great sadness that I join with the other members of Yes to acknowledge the passing of our dearest friend and drummer, Alan White," guitarist Steve Howe said in a June 2022 statement. "He gave so many of his best years to the band and was a true believer and determined professional til the very end. Being a kind and loving human being just came naturally to him, with his mellow, non-confrontational personality and abundant generosity, which made him so popular with his friends and everyone he met.”

Yes 'Close to the Edge' Fall 2022 U.S. Tour

Oct. 7 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Oct. 8 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Oct. 9 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

Oct. 11 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 13 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

Oct. 14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse

Oct. 16 - Melbourne, FL @ King Center

Oct. 17 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Oct. 19 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

Oct. 20 - Houston, TX @ Arena Theatre

Oct. 21 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

Oct. 23 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Oct. 24 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

Oct. 25 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

Oct. 27 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 29 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 4 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

Nov. 5 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

Nov. 6 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

Nov. 9 - Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

Nov. 10 - Wabash, IN @ Wabash Theater

Nov. 11 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino

Nov. 13 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theater

Nov. 14 - Stamford, CT @ The Palace

Nov. 15 - Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre

Nov. 17 - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Nov. 18 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Events Center

Nov. 19 - Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre