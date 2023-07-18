Yes Announces ‘Classic Tales of Yes’ 2023 US Tour

Hot off their winter 2022 U.S. tour, Yes will embark on the Classic Tales of Yes stateside trek this fall.

The voyage begins on Sept. 21 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and concludes on Nov. 4 in Riverside, California. You can see the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

Each show will also feature an on-site presentation and gallery by artist and designer Roger Dean, whose iconic work has graced myriad Yes album covers.

"We're putting together a great set list covering the length and breadth of Yes' career," guitarist Steve Howe said in a statement. Keyboardist Geoff Downes added, "As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band."

Yes released their 23rd album, Mirror to the Sky, in May.

Yes, Classic Tales of Yes 2023 U.S. Tour

Sept. 21 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

Sept. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Sept. 24 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Sept. 25 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Sept. 27 - Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

Sept. 28 - Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre

Sept. 30 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

Oct. 1 - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

Oct. 3 - Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

Oct. 4 - Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center

Oct. 6 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

Oct. 8 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Oct. 10 - Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall

Oct. 11 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Oct. 13 - Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

Oct. 16 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct. 17 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

Oct. 19 - Warren, MI @ Andiamo Showroom

Oct. 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Temple Live

Oct. 22 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

Oct. 23 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Oct. 26 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

Oct. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Oct. 31 - Napa, CA @ Blue Note Nap

Nov. 3 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

Nov. 4 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center