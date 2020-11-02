Wolfgang Van Halen’s Anger Over Magazine ‘Lies’

Wolfgang Van Halen has accused a magazine of turning the “tragedy” of Eddie Van Halen’s death into “entertainment.” The late guitarist’s son tweeted the cover of Us Weekly, which led with a picture of Wolf's mom, actress Valerie Bertinelli, and claimed to contain her “untold story” of “Love, loss and staying strong,” including details of her “dangerous marriage” to Eddie.

“Fuck this, and fuck you Us Weekly," Van Halen wrote on Twitter.

"The only thing printed in this piece of toilet paper that’s true is that we all loved my father. This is not a new interview. My mother did not speak to them for this.” He preempted fans’ reactions by adding, “I know what a lot of you are going to say: ‘Just ignore it, bro.’ I’m not going to stand by and let people publish lies and make my family’s tragedy someone else’s entertainment.”

Van Halen also retweeted an example of the trolling he’s received since his father’s death and referenced his dismissal of a rumor about a Van Halen band reunion. The troll’s message read: “@WolfVanHalen your an idiot. Saying a reunion is ‘hurting my family’ is crybaby bs. The fans want Van Hagar or Van Dave, not you. STFU douchebag! You will never have as much talent as even one of Valerie’s late ex-husbands guitar picks!’” “Here’s that attention you asked for," Van Halen replied. "Also, go fuck yourself.”

He followed up with: “Been off for a while. Apparently not long enough. When stupid rumors make it to me outside of this social media hellhole, I thought it was important enough to clarify that it was bullshit. Sorry for the clarity, everyone. I’m out.”