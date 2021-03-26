Mammoth WVH’s ‘Think It Over’ Shows Off Wolfgang’s Pop Smarts

Wolfgang Van Halen shows off his pop smarts on "Think It Over," one of two new Mammoth WVH singles released today.

You can listen to "Think It Over" and the harder-hitting "Don't Back Down" below. A concept video for "Don't Back Down," featuring multiple Wolfgangs performing together in one room, is also now available.

"Everyone's stuck at home, so why not more music?" Van Halen told UCR when asked about releasing the two songs on the same day. "And also to show two different sides of our sound. We got that with [previous singles] 'Distance' and 'You're to Blame' before. And now you're gonna hear that with 'Don't Back Down' and 'Think It Over,' kind of opposite sides of the spectrum."

"Overall it’s just kind of a fun little pop song," he says of "Think It Over." "I guess the closest of one of my favorite influences that I could relate to that song would be Jimmy Eat World. The little bridge before the last chorus has that harmonized palm-muted guitar thing from ’The Middle,’ that sort of vibe."

Mammoth WVH, on which Wolfgang plays and sings every note, is due out June 11. He gave listeners their first taste of the album in November with “Distance,” a touching tribute released five weeks after the death of his father, Eddie Van Halen. The bassist performed the song last month during his band’s first public appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He then followed up “Distance” with the thundering rocker “You’re to Blame."

The multi-instrumentalist, who became Van Halen’s touring bassist in 2006 while he was still a teenager, has reportedly been working on this solo debut since 2015. He recorded all instruments and vocals on the album, then tapped guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, drummer Garrett Whitlock and bassist Ronnie Ficarro for the live iteration of the band. He named the project after his dad’s group, which was originally called Mammoth.

Hear Mammoth WVH Perform "Think It Over"

Hear Mammoth WVH Perform "Don't Back Down"

