Wolfgang Van Halen Criticizes ‘S—ty’ Sale of His Dad’s Guitars

Wolfgang Van Halen has a lot to say about the fact that three guitars that reportedly once belonged to his father Eddie were sold at auction earlier this week.

Julien's Auctions sold the three instruments for a total of $422,050 as part of a lot of rock memorabilia. One was a gift from Eddie to his friend Bryan Cush, another was believed to have been played onstage in San Antonio and the third was a prop used in Van Halen's "Hot for Teacher" Video.

After seeing a story about it, Wolfgang clarified that the guitars did not come from him. "The headline should read: 'Three guitars that are striped were sold at an auction for charity.'" he tweeted. "They weren’t stage guitars. I had nothing to do with this. I don’t EVER plan on selling any of my father’s iconic guitars. The only place they’d possibly belong in is a museum."

"Also one was a gift," he continued. "I don’t know who’d want to give that away. Timing is a little fishy to me. Oh wait, scratch that. It WASN’T for charity. They’re just taking advantage of my father’s passing. What a surprise. Fuck ‘em."

When our sister site Loudwire reported on his reaction, Wolfgang popped up in the comments of their Instagram post to explain further. "The stories for this have been saying they were 'iconic' guitars," he wrote. "Not true. That makes it seem like the Frankenstein or the Shark guitar were sold. Yeah that’s bullshit. One of the guitars auctioned off was actually a gift so yeah, seems a little shitty if you ask me. ... So like I said above, 'fuck em.'"

Wolfgang also revealed that the ownership of one of the auctioned guitars is in dispute. It was brought to his attention that the guitar he gave to Cush, which came with a personalized message, had been sold by one of Cush's brothers on eBay, without authorization, after Bryan's death. The lawyer for his heirs tweeted that information to Wolfgang, adding that he is suing the auction house, the person who bought it on eBay and the new owner to get it back in the possession of Cush's family.