Read Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH ‘Distance’ Lyrics

Wolfgang Van Halen's debut solo single, "Distance," is a loving tribute to his father Eddie Van Halen.

You can read the complete lyrics to the single "Distance" below. The song is credited to Wolfgang's new band name, Mammoth WVH.

"I never anticipated 'Distance' would be the first song of mine that people would hear," he stated in a press release. "But I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release along with me."

Wolfgang joined his father in Van Halen for the band's 2007 reunion tour with David Lee Roth, replacing founding bassist Michael Anthony. He helped convince the band to return to the studio for 2012's A Different Kind of Truth, its first album in 14 years and first in nearly three decades with Roth on vocals.

Eddie Van Halen died on Oct. 6, 2020, after what his son described as a "long and arduous" battle with cancer. Wolfgang wrote the song during that time and was able to play it for his father before his death.

"As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I'd miss him," Wolfgang explained. "While this song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their own life."

I’m so happy

You found a place

That’s better for you

Than this rock we’re living on

I’m so nervous

Don’t know my place

A life without you, I’m not ready to move on

No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is you’ll be OK

I’m so tired

Can’t see your face

My memory of you

Slowly fades when I go on

I’m still crying

Don’t want this place

A world without you

I don’t think I’ll ever move on

No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is you’ll be OK

No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is you’ll be OK

No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is you’ll be OK

No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is you’ll be OK

No matter what the distance is you’ll be OK

No matter what the distance is you’ll be OK I’m so happy, you found a place