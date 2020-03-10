Wilco and Sleater-Kinney Announce ‘It’s Time’ Tour

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney will spend three weeks together this summer performing across the U.S.

Their It's Time tour begins Aug. 6 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts and conclude Aug. 29 at the Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion in Wilco's hometown of Chicago. Following the first two dates, Nnamdi, a multi-instrumentalist who's been described as "Chicago's weirdest musician," will join the tour as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 13 at 10AM local time, with a pre-sale taking place at Wilco's website March 11 at 10AM local. Check out the dates below; visit WilcoWorld for complete ticketing information.

The band released a teaser video in which Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy calls Sleater-Kinney guitarist Carrie Brownstein, leaving a message on her voicemail asking what she's doing this August. Brownstein then calls bandmate Corin Tucker, who agrees a tour together would be fun, and then returns Tweedy's call to say that it's on.

You can watch the video below.

The two groups, which toured together a few years ago, each released an album last year. Wilco, who are currently on the road, delivered their 11th LP, Ode to Joy; Sleater-Kinney released the St. Vincent-produced The Center Won't Hold, their last record with longtime drummer Janet Weiss.

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney, 'It's Time' 2020 U.S. Tour

Aug. 6 -- Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

Aug. 8 -- Big Sky, MT @ Peak to Sky Big Sky Events Center

Aug. 11 -- Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 -- Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Aug. 14 -- Maryland Heights, MO @ St Louis Music Park

Aug. 15 -- Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug. 16 -- Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 18 -- Asheville NC @ Salvage Station

Aug. 19 -- Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre

Aug. 21 -- Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavillion

Aug. 22 -- Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 23 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for Performing Arts

Aug. 25 -- Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Aug. 26 -- Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point

Aug. 27 -- Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

Aug. 29 -- Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion