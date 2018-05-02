See Excerpts From New Graphic History ‘Visualizing the Beatles’

Decades after their breakup, the Beatles remain one of the most popular bands on the planet — including bookstores, where their history has been pored over and recounted often enough to fill several shelves of high-quality reading.

But what if you aren't looking for in-depth textual analysis and just want a quick graphical representation of some Fab Four info? Authors John Pring and Rob Thomas have you covered with their new book Visualizing the Beatles.

Available for purchase now, the book adds to the countless reams of existing Beatles literature by offering what the publisher describes as "a full-color graphic history of the Beatles, from their instruments to their tours to their outfits, hairstyles and more" — all laid out using infographics designed by Pring and Thomas, and taking readers on a start-to-finish survey of the group's discography from Please Please Me to Let It Be.

In addition to the infographics, Visualizing the Beatles comes with a foreword penned by rock pundit Rob Sheffield, whose own Beatles book, Dreaming the Beatles: The Love Story of One Band and the Whole World, is also in stores now, and will be making its paperback debut later this year.

To get a sense of what Visualizing the Beatles has to offer, UCR is presenting several samples, which you can check out below. For more information about the book — or John Pring and Rob Thomas — visit the official Visualizing the Beatles website.

