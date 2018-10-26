Watch Van Morrison’s ‘Got to Go Where the Love Is’ Lyric Video

Van Morrison has released a lyric video for his new song “Got to Go Where the Love Is,” from his upcoming 40th studio album The Prophet Speaks.

The follow-up to You’re Driving Me Crazy, which arrived in April, will come out on Dec. 7.

The new LP features six original songs alongside a selection of covers. “It was important for me to get back to recording new music as well as doing some of the blues material that has inspired me from the beginning,” Morrison said in a statement. “Writing songs and making music is what I do, and working with great musicians makes it all the more enjoyable.”

You can watch the video below.

“This 14-track album follows a recent run of hugely acclaimed albums (Roll With the Punches, Versatile and You’re Driving Me Crazy), each of which has delved deep into the musical styles that have continued to inspire Van throughout his life – vocal jazz and R&B,” the statement said. “Here, Van takes on a series of unarguable classics by the likes of John Lee Hooker, Sam Cooke and Solomon Burke (among others) and makes them unmistakably his own.

Morrison once again works with multi-instrumentalist Joey DeFrancesco and his band on the album. You can see the track listing below.

Van Morrison, ‘The Prophet Speaks’ Track Listing

1. “Gonna Send You Back To Where I Got You From” (Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson, Leona Blackman)

2. “Dimples” (John Lee Hooker, James Bracken)

3. “Got to Go Where The Love Is” (Van Morrison)

4. “Laughin’ and Clownin’” (Sam Cooke)

5. “5 am Greenwich Mean Time” (Van Morrison)

6. “Gotta Get You Off My Mind” (Solomon Burke, Delores Burke, Josephine Burke Moore)

7. “Teardrops” (J.D. Harris)

8. “I Love The Life I Live” (Willie Dixon)

9. “Worried Blues / Rollin’ and Tumblin’” (J.D. Harris)

10. “Ain’t Gonna Moan No More” (Van Morrison)

11. “Love Is A Five Letter Word” (Gene Barge)

12. “Love Is Hard Work” (Van Morrison)

13. “Spirit Will Provide” (Van Morrison)

14. “The Prophet Speaks” (Van Morrison)