Win a Deluxe 45 RPM Vinyl Box Set of Van Halen’s First Album

Van Halen's first six albums are getting an audio upgrade courtesy of Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, and UCR is giving away a $125 vinyl box set edition of their first album, Van Halen.

Van Halen have partnered with Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi) to produce the expansive collection of LPs. The band's groundbreaking 1978 debut will be released in the fourth quarter of 2022, followed by Van Halen II (1979), Women and Children First (1980), Fair Warning (1981), Diver Down (1982) and 1984 (1984).

All six albums will be released in three formats: Mobile Fidelity's UltraDisc One-Step 180g 45RPM 2LP (UD1S), hybrid Super Audio CD (SACD) and standard three-step process 45RPM vinyl. Only 10,000 numbered UD1S copies will be available, with each box set mastered from the original analog master tapes. Additionally, the numbered-edition SACDs, which are also mastered from the original tapes, will be packaged in mini-gatefold sleeves.

“Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab is excited to release Van Halen's first six iconic albums in the UD1S and SACD formats for the first time,” Jim Davis, president of Music Direct and Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, said in a press release. “Fans will experience Van Halen’s original blend of raw power and Hollywood flair like never before through these limited-edition, audiophile-grade One-Step vinyl box sets.”

According to the press release, the new editions "provide a clear, clean, transparent, balanced and turn-the-volume-up-to-11" audio experience, allowing fans to play the albums at high volumes without noise-floor interference. "They will not only hear but feel Van Halen in their chest, no fifth-row concert seat necessary."

For your chance to win, simply fill out the form above. The giveaway ends on March 10, 2022, at 11:59PM ET.

You can pre-order the box set vinyl and SACD versions of all six Van Halen albums now at MusicDirect.com.