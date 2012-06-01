10 Ugly Band Breakups

Ugly band breakups are a sad fact of life in the world of classic rock – along with death, taxes, hair loss and yes, profitable reunion tours. Here's a look at 10 of the most contentious, headline-grabbing divorces in rock history.

Very few major classic rock bands this side of Led Zeppelin actually ever stay broken up (and even they've reunited a couple of times) and you can see some formation of just about every major rock group on a stage somewhere in the world on any given night. So we turn the majority of our focus to the shocking lineup changes that altered the course of some of music's most legendary bands, including Guns N' Roses, the Allman Brothers Band and Black Sabbath.

Who knows, you might even see a certain brothers-led band from California show up more than once ...

