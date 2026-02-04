UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell has added more dates to their 2026 Big Love Tour.

The group now has 14 additional concerts on their schedule, extending the run into mid-August, with most of the new dates taking place in the U.S.

The British reggae group, formed by singer and guitarist Campbell in 1978, performed several shows on the Big Love Tour throughout Europe in 2024 and 2025.

The newly announced concerts bring the band's total to 23 shows on their current schedule.

The North America shows start with an April 15 appearance in Apopka, Florida, following a date four days earlier at the Reggae Fest at Grenada National Stadium.

"UB40 is my legacy," Campbell said in a press release announcing the shows. "It's an absolute joy to travel everywhere and sing these songs to lovely audiences.

"This is reggae; it brings people together and unifies them. It doesn't matter if you’re 10 years old or 100 years old; it's always a happy time. This is what I've done for the last 40-plus years of my adult life. I have no intention of ever stopping either."

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell includes a group of musicians who have performed with Campbell since 2008, when the singer left the original band to pursue a solo career.

Where Is UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Playing in 2026?

After the band's April 15 start in Florida, they will then spend the next several weeks on the road performing dates in Austin, New York City, San Francisco and Pittsburgh before wrapping up the dates with an Aug. 14 show in Park City, Utah.

You can see all of UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell's 2026 Big Love Tour dates below. More information can be found on their website.

Where is UB40 Performing in 2026?

Meanwhile, other original members of the band, touring as UB40, will launch their own tour in September. The group featuring drummer James Brown, guitarist Robin

Campbell, bassist Earl Falconer and percussionist Norman Hassan will play dates over two months.

Their run begins in Ottawa on Sept. 18 and plays more than 40 shows on the Unstoppable Tour, with stops in Boston, Vancouver, Tucson and Dallas, before a final concert in Hollywood, Florida, on Nov. 15.

You can see all their tour dates below; more information is available on UB40's website.

What Is UB40's Biggest Hit?

The Birmingham-formed UB40's debut album, Signing Off, was released in 1980. The band's first five albums reached the Top 5 in their homeland. Labour of Love, from 1983, and 1993's Promises and Lies, both made it to No. 1.

In the U.S., the band's breakthrough hit was a cover of Neil Diamond's "Red Red Wine." It was first released in the States in 1984; four years later, a longer version was rereleased and reached No. 1.

Listen to UB40's 'Red Red Wine'

In 1993, UB40 had a second No. 1 in the U.S. with a cover of Elvis Presley's 1961 No. 2 hit "Can't Help Falling in Love."

Their most recent album, UB45, was released in 2024.

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Big Love Tour 2026

4/11/26 - Grenada, West Indies - Reggae Fest – 2 Grenada National Stadium

4/15/26 - Apopka, FL - Apopka Amphitheatre

4/16/26 - Cocoa, FL - Cocoa Riverfront Park

4/17/26 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

4/19/26 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

4/20/26 - Jacksonville, FL - Duval Hall

4/22/26 - Tegucigalpa Honduras - Nacional de Ingenieros Coliseum

4/25/26 - Austin, TX - The Far Out Lounge and Stage

4/26/26 - Lake Charles, LA - L'Auberge Casino Resort w/ Maxi Priest, Legendary Wailers ft Jr Marvin

5/1/26 - Atlantic City, NJ - Oceans Casino w/ Matisyahu

5/2/26 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino w/ Matisyahu

5/3/26 - New York, NY - Kings Theatre

5/7/26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Live - Outdoor w/ Legendary Wailers ft Junior Marvin

5/9/26 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino

5/10/26 - Terre Haute IN - The Mill w/Legendary Wailers ft Jr Marvin

5/12/26 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate

5/14/26 - Costa Mesa CA - Pacific Amphitheatre

5/16/26 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center w/ Matisyahu, Jesse Royal

5/17/26 - Sheldon WA - Little Creek Casino Resort | Skookum Creek Event Center

8/8/26 - Pittsburgh, PA - TBA

8/11/26 - Gas City IN - Gas City Performing Arts Center

8/12/26 - Detroit MI - Fisher Theatre

8/14/26 - Park City UT - The Amphitheater at Canyons Village

UB40 Unstoppable Tour 2026

September 18 – Ottawa, ON – Venue TBA

September 19 – Montreal, QC – MTelus

September 20 – Moncton, NB – The Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick

September 22 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall

September 23 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

September 25 – New York, NY – The Town Hall

September 26 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

September 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre

September 29 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

September 30 – North Bethesda, MD – Strathmore

October 2 – Windsor, ON –The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

October 3 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort

October 4 – Fort Wayne, IN – Foellinger Theatre

October 7 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre

October 8 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

October 9 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

October 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

October 13 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

October 14 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Casino

October 16 – Bremerton, WA – Admiral Theatre

October 17 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

October 18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

October 20 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center for the Arts

October 22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

October 23 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery

October 24 – Cabazon, CA – Morongo Casino

October 25 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Kavil Theatre

October 28 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

October 30 – Fort McDowell, AZ – We-Ko-Pa Casino

October 31 – San Diego, CA – Open Air Theatre

November 1 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

November 3 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre

November 4 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

November 6 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

November 7 – Pine Bluff, AR – Saracen Casino Resort

November 8 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

November 10 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

November 12 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

November 13 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

November 14 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theatre

November 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live