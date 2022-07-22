Report: U2 to Launch Vegas Residency in 2023

Ireland will invade Sin City in 2023, as U2 will reportedly stage a multi-day residency in Las Vegas next year.

According to Billboard, “U2 will be the first group to perform at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas when the $1.8 billion arena opens next year.”

The report further noted that, “The performances will be the first dates of a multi-show residency by the band at the high-tech arena, which is being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment chairman James Dolan near the Venetian off the Las Vegas Strip.”

Official dates for the residency have yet to be announced, though Billboard stated that shows would be “spread out over several months and be performed on non-consecutive days.” The band’s management declined to comment on possible residency plans.

The MSG Sphere at The Venetian will be the latest state-of-the-art mega-venue to grace Las Vegas. Officials have described it as “the next generation of live entertainment, offering fans a multi-sensory experience of sound and light inside the largest spherical structure ever created.” It’s no surprise that parent company Madison Square Garden Entertainment wanted an iconic act to christen the new arena, and U2 -- who rank only behind the Rolling Stones on the list of highest-grossing touring bands of all time -- certainly fit the bill.

The group’s last performance, the closing show for their The Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour, took place Dec. 15, 2019 in Mumbai, India.

More recently, frontman Bono announced Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, an autobiography due out in November. Each chapter in the book will be named after a U2 song, while forty of Bono’s original drawings will also be featured.