It came as little surprise that John Lennon released the most adventurous, and occasionally confusing, solo records after the Beatles broke up. After all, "Revolution 9" was his idea.

Where Paul McCartney used the occasion to indulge his studio fantasies on his debut solo LP, Lennon used his first post-Beatles album as a therapy session, penning confessions about his childhood, mother and neuroses. And when he took a five-year break in the mid '70s, his comeback album was all about his vacation and his new roles as father and faithful husband.

Of course, there were also barely listenable excursions into noise- and art-rock. Had the Beatles continued to make music in the '70s, the tracks on our list of the Top 10 John Lennon Songs would undoubtedly be among the highlights.