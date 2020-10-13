Tommy Lee Says He’ll Leave the Country if Trump Is Reelected

Tommy Lee claims he’s prepared to move away from America if Donald Trump is reelected for a second term.

“Dude, I swear to god if that happens then I’m coming over to visit the U.K.,” the Motley Crue drummer proclaimed during an interview with British newspaper The Big Issue. “I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands.”

Lee further explained that he believes Trump makes all Americans look bad to the rest of the world. “The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing,” the rocker opined. “I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the fuck are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.’”

This is not the first time that Lee has openly criticized Trump. The rocker has previously slammed the president for his response to California wildfires in 2018, and later denounced the commander-in-chief for his handling of 2020's coronavirus pandemic. Lee was also among the celebrities to ridicule Trump after the president tweeted his congratulations to the wrong state following the 2020 Super Bowl.

More recently, Lee has been focusing his attention on Andro, his solo LP due out Oct. 16. The rocker also expressed enthusiasm for his return to live concerts, once it's safe to perform for crowds again.

"I can just imagine what it’s going to be like being on stage with that many people and that energy when it’s okay to be together again," the drummer proclaimed. "It’s going to be priceless – that kind of energy I’m probably never going to see again in my lifetime. Can you imagine what that’s going to be like? Holy shit!”