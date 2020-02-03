Rock Stars Mock Trump for Praising Wrong State After Super Bowl

A chorus of rock artists, including Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, made fun of President Trump after the commander-in-chief congratulated the wrong state after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

"Moron!" the drummer tweeted the morning after Trump — in a since-deleted tweet — praised the "Great State of Kansas" on triumphing over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Lee also retweeted another user who called Trump "literally, the dumbest president of all time." (Both states have a city named Kansas City, located across the state line from each other, but the Chiefs are based in Missouri.)

Minutes after deleting his initial tweet (which, according to Slate reporter Ashley Feinberg, was retweeted by the White House), Trump wrote a corrected message saluting the "Great State of Missouri."

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante mocked Trump's own self-description as a "stable genius" in his own "click-bait" message. L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns tweeted, "Is this the state of Kansas’ first Super Bowl win ?"

Phil Labonte, singer of the metal band All That Remains, tweeted, "jfc," an acronym most commonly used to exasperatedly express "Jesus Fucking Christ." He later added, "75 percent of the people dunking on the Trump about KC tweet had NO FRIGGIN IDEA where that city is as of five seconds before they read it."

Other rock stars have criticized Trump throughout his presidency for non-football matters. Bruce Springsteen recently argued that the president "doesn't have a clue" about the "stewardship of the nation," and Queen slammed the campaign for using "We Will Rock You" without permission.