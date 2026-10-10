Tom Morello argued that not all rock bands have to be political – and they certainly shouldn't try it just to please him.

The Rage Against the Machine co-founder also explained how he'd done his bit to promote heavy music in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"I've been a spokesperson for metal when I was 15 years old," he told Star FM in a recent interview. "A lot of times [from] outside of the world of metal there's disrespect, or people don't understand why it's great.

"And I've been involved in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame now for almost 15 years, where I've worked very hard and bullied and coerced and cajoled into getting Randy Rhoads in, and Judas Priest in, and this year Iron Maiden in, Stevie Ray Vaughan in, Rush in, Kiss in – these groups that were completely outside, but that I recognize are so important to the history of music, that deserve to be honored."

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Morello went on to remark on how big the heavy music scene is today: "Iron Maiden is headlining the biggest festivals on the planet. Judas Priest has never been bigger than they are. ... Rush just began a tour last year, which is one of the most anticipated ones in forever.

"So these bands now that are [up to] 45 to 51 years on the planet are now just destroying it. And I think that it's a testament to just how great that music is. It's not just...50- and 60-year-olds at the concerts anymore; it's multiple generations now.

"When I was playing Rage Against the Machine riffs at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park [this year], I look out there and it's 15 to 25-year-olds losing their shit. And that’s an encouraging sign.”

As a sometimes controversially political artist, Morello said he didn't expect all others to be the same, and pointed out that some bands made political points without anyone noticing. "Black Sabbath's 'War Pigs' is as powerful a political song as anyone's ever made. Iron Maiden's 'Run to the Hills' is about the Native American genocide. So there are songs like that.

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"But my take is, in order for music to be great, it has to be authentic. ... If I didn't write songs about injustice, it would be false, and I couldn't make music that I think connected with people.

"Other bands – whether it's Motley Crue writing about groupies and stuff – that's authentic, so it comes across as something that's powerful. Rob Halford's lyrics have a wide range of topics, but it's very authentic...and comes across as such.

"So it's like, 'Don't make political music to please Tom Morello. Make music that's honest to your heart, and that's how you can connect with people."

But he added: "As an artist, you have one responsibility, and that's to tell the truth in your art. ... If, however, you're an artist that does have ideas about injustice in the world and you censor yourself because you're afraid you're gonna lose – the radio station's not going to play you, or these fans are gonna write nasty comments – then that, to me, feels like you're doing yourself and your times a great disservice."