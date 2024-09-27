Tom Hamilton Announces Debut Show With New Band, Close Enemies

Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton has announced his first show with a new band called Close Enemies, which will take place next month in Nashville.

"Hey, I need to tell you something about a band I'm playing with called Close Enemies," Hamilton wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. "We have a bunch of good songs recorded. We're going to release one soon. Meanwhile, we're doing a show in Nashville on October 11 in Nashville at a place called Eastside Bowl. Please come!!"

Hamilton recently discussed his new project with Guitar World, where he also reflected on the end of Aerosmith's touring days. He called the news "a punch in the gut" but held out hope that "maybe someday we can do something again, but it won't be a tour." In the meantime, he said, "I've been keeping busy playing in a band we're calling Close Enemies. We've recorded a bunch of killer songs and we're getting closer to deciding how we're going to put it out. Can't wait!"

Who Is Playing With Tom Hamilton in Close Enemies?

Hamilton isn't the only member of Close Enemies with rock royalty affiliations. "I’m also playing in a band called Close Enemies with my bass tech, Trace Foster. He plays guitar along with Peter Stroud, who’s been playing with Sheryl Crow for 25 years," Hamilton recently told AARP. "Our drummer is Tony Brock, who had a band called the Babys and then played with Rod Stewart for 12 years. We have a great lyricist named Gary Stier. Our singer, Chasen Hampton, is a gifted singer who really made the songs come to life.

"When I joined, these guys had worked up a bunch of great songs, and I was able to contribute something I had," he continued. "Hopefully, when the time comes, we’ll work up some others I’ve had in my pocket for a while. All of these guys are great musicians, and it’s an honor and a challenge to be part of it all. I’m looking forward to seeing how people like it. I think they’ll be pleasantly amazed!"