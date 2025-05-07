Is the Who Announcing Another Farewell Tour?

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of the Who will reportedly hold a press conference in London on Thursday, though the exact topic of the event has yet to be revealed.

According to Rolling Stone, there will be a "special announcement followed by an exclusive Q&A session," and that the new project is titled "The Song Is Over." The Who's social media pages have asked fans to send in questions for the band.

No further details have been given, but as Rolling Stone writes, it's possible the announcement is that of a farewell tour.

Pete Townshend Has Mentioned a Farewell Tour Before

If the band does announce a farewell tour, it will not be the first time they have done so — the first "farewell" trek began in 1982. Daltrey also mentioned being done with touring during the band's 2017 outing.

Townshend spoke about the possibility of a farewell tour last year.

"It feels to me like there's one thing the Who can do,” he said to The New York Times, "and that's a final tour where we play every territory in the world and then crawl off to die."

The guitarist continued: "I don't get much of a buzz from performing with the Who. If I'm really honest, I've been touring for the money."

Townshend, who is 79 years old, has also spoken about not wanting too much time to pass before retiring from touring.

"I don't want to be like one of these guys that dies on tour," he explained to Rolling Stone in 2022. "Roger is of the opinion that he wants to sing until he drops. That's not my philosophy of life. There are other things that I want to do, still want to do, and will do, I hope. I hope I'll live long enough to do them."