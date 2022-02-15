Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey Have Different Retirement Plans

Roger Daltrey may want to tour "until he drops," but Pete Townshend doesn't share that view.

The Who are poised for the 2022 The Who Hits Back! Tour, which kicks off April 22 in Hollywood, Fla. and will include 29 shows before wrapping up in Nevada on Nov. 4 and 5. See how to win a trip to the tour finale at the Dolby Live in Las Vegas below.

Even as they prepare to head back on the road, the bandmates are starting to ponder what's next.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Townshend addressed the future of the band and said he's looking forward to hanging it up eventually and enjoying a retirement complete with long walks and sailing adventures. “I don’t want to be like one of these guys that dies on tour,” he explained. "Roger is of the opinion that he wants to sing until he drops. That’s not my philosophy of life. There are other things that I want to do, still want to do, and will do, I hope. I hope I’ll live long enough to do them."

The guitarist added that he doesn't intend to retire from making music or creating, but he likes the idea of being able to say no to life on the road. "I tend to go into a hotel, build a small recording studio, and try to write songs," he explained of tour life. "That’s how I spent my time in hotel rooms." The rocker further noted that the days of hitting the road out of an obligation to industry executives, and for "a load of people to get a smile on their face," are behind him.

Townshend revealed he's optimistic about life on the road in 2022, despite the pandemic's presence. "I’m pretty sure we’ve seen the end of Covid-19," the guitarist opined. "I’m pretty sure that it’s behind us now."

