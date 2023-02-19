The Rolling Stones Perform Rarity-Filled Set on ‘Live At The Wiltern’

The Rolling Stones embarked on the Licks World Tour in 2002 & 2003 to celebrate their 40th anniversary, featuring the band performing in arenas and stadiums, in addition to the occasional theater.

In November 2002, the Stones arrived in Los Angeles to perform at a packed Wiltern Theatre, treating fans to a set heavy on rarities which feel right at home in such an intimate setting. While some of the hits are performed, this night at the Wiltern is for the rarely played classics, including “Stray Cat Blues”, “No Expectations” and a cover of “Everybody Needs Somebody To Love” featuring a guest spot by the legendary Solomon Burke, who opened the show that night.

Live At The Wiltern is available now on Blu-ray+2CD, DVD+2CD, 2CD and 3LP (black vinyl and a limited edition Amazon-exclusive Bronze & Black swirl vinyl).

