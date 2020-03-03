Hollies Plot First Full U.S. Tour in 18 Years

The Hollies announced their first full-scale U.S. tour in 18 years.

The 14-date trek launches July 8 in Saratoga, Calif., and wraps July 26 in Boston. Artist pre-sale and VIP packages are available starting today, and a public on-sale begins March 6 at 10AM local time.

Full ticket and VIP information is available at the band's website. You can see the list of dates below.

"We are very excited to bring our 'The Road Is Long' tour to the U.S.A. and play for all the fans who have waited so long to see us back in America," drummer Bobby Elliott said in a statement. "The show will include all of our greatest hits, and we cannot wait to get back on the road Stateside."

Guitarist and singer Tony Hicks added, "We have very fond memories of our tours in the U.S. and how much the country means to us as a band. We look forward to seeing you all very soon."

Elliott and Hicks are the lineup's lone remaining original members; the band is now rounded out by bassist Ray Stiles, keyboardist Ian Parker, lead singer and guitarist Peter Howarth and guitarist Steve Lauri.

The British Invasion band is best known for its string of pop-rock hits in the late '60s and early '70s, including "Bus Stop," "Just One Look," "Look Through Any Window," "On a Carousel," "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother" and "Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress."

The group has released more than 20 studio albums, including its most recent, 2009's Then Now, Always. The following year, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt.

The Hollies U.S. Tour 2020

July 8 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

July 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Saban Theater

July 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

July 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

July 14 - San Antonio, TX @ The Tobin Center - HEB Hall

July 15 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 16 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

July 18 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

July 19 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 21 - Washington, D.C. @ Kennedy Center Concert Hall

July 23 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

July 24 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

July 25 - Mashantucket, CT @ The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 26 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur