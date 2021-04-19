Ted Nugent Says He ‘Officially Tested Positive for COVID-19’

Ted Nugent announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The rocker took to Facebook to share the news.

“I got an announcement to make,” Nugent explained in a video message, noting that “everybody told me that I shouldn’t announce this.”

“I have had flu symptoms for the last ten days,” he continued. “And I just, I thought I was dying. Just a clusterfuck.”

Nugent went on to explain that he’d visited his doctor, who suggested he be tested for coronavirus. While the rocker initially declined, he eventually rescinded and agreed.

“I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today,” Nugent declared, also referring to the virus as “Chinese virus attack ‘21” and "the Chinese shit" at various points in the video.

In detailing his ordeal, the guitarist revealed he’d suffered through “stuffed up head” and “body aches.” “I literally can hardly crawl out of bed the last few days,” he admitted.

Now, the rocker says he is “homebound, i.e. quarantined,” as he recovers from the disease.

Nugent has vocally questioned the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying in the past that it is “not a real pandemic.” The Motor City Madman has also previously railed against coronavirus vaccinations, saying: “You come at me with a needle, and I will be in fear of my life, and you know what I'll do if you come at me with a needle. 'Hi, I'm from the government. This needle is good for you.' Fuck you!"

Even after his own infection, the rocker continued criticizing the vaccines.

“Nobody knows what’s in it," Nugent declared, proclaiming that he won't take a vaccine “if you can’t even honestly answer our questions of exactly what’s in it and why are you testing it on human beings and forcing it on people in such a short period of time.”

In a separate video, Nugent thanked his fans for their outpouring of support. "Thousands of people (are saying), 'Ted we're praying for you... the most important thing is for you to take care of yourself.' To everybody that cares about the old guitar player's health - thank you, thank you, thank you. Your empathy and support, it's so fulfilling."

