Listen to Tears for Fears’ New Song ‘No Small Thing’

Tears for Fears have released "No Small Thing," the latest song from their forthcoming LP, The Tipping Point.

“In early 2020, [cofounder] Curt [Smith] and I sat down together with just a couple of acoustic guitars. The first time in decades," cofounder Roland Orzabal said of "No Small Thing" in a press release. "We needed a meeting of minds, a coming together psychically. We were literally going back to the drawing board looking for some depth, heart and soul with which to complete our album. Curt came up with this simple folk/country riff, a little bit Dylan, a little bit Johnny Cash, and then we were off."

Orzabal went on to explain how the tune differed from their previous efforts. "It was the complete opposite of what we had been trying to do for many years – searching for the elusive, modern hit single," the musician noted. "We felt suddenly unencumbered, free if you like, no longer worrying about the market, about success, but drawing on influences from our childhoods. It was at this point that the whole album started opening up. ‘No Small Thing’ was the key, the thing that turned a red light green.”

Slated for release on Feb. 25, The Tipping Point is the band's first album in 17 years. You can listen to "No Small Thing" below.

In support of the new album, Tears for Fears will hit the road for a tour beginning in May 2022. “I’m very much looking forward to it,” Smith said during an exclusive conversation with UCR. “Particularly, because we now get to add new songs, which we haven’t been able to do for a long time. That makes it all the more exciting. The same way I get a kick out of putting together the running order on an album, putting together a running order live is great and a little terrifying at first – because you never know.”

Listen to Tears for Fears' 'No Small Thing'