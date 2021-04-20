Styx Announce Summer 2021 U.S. Tour With Collective Soul

Styx recruited Collective Soul for a summer 2021 U.S. tour. The two bands will team for seven dates, starting June 16 in Alpharetta, Ga., and wrapping June 27 in Oklahoma City. Tickets go on sale April 23 or April 30, depending on the venue. Additional details are available at the bands' websites.

"Man, have we missed you all!" Styx's Tommy Shaw said in a statement announcing the trek. "We are thrilled by the news that Styx will be hitting the road with our friends Collective Soul. After all this time off, (whew!) and now to get together with this masterful band of storytelling troubadours, we can’t wait to see you all again live and in person, performing an evening of music we love. See you soon!"

Collective Soul's Ed Roland added, "Not only is it great to get back to live music and see our fans, family, and friends, but to experience it with a great band like Styx, it's awesome! Let’s rock!"

Styx also have stand-alone dates scheduled before and after the jaunt: June 16 in St. Augustine, Fla., and a trio of shows at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. (The Sept. 25 and 26 shows are already sold out; the Sept. 24 date is newly announced.)

The band's fan club members can access a pre-sale starting April 21 at 1PM ET. A pre-sale for Venetian’s Grazie Rewards club members and Live Nation customers begins April 22 at 1PM ET. You can see Styx's tour dates below.

Styx 2021 Tour Dates

June 16 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre (Styx only)

June 18 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 19 - Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

June 20 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheatre

June 24 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre

June 25 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre

June 26 - Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater

June 27 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

September 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre (Styx only)

September 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre (Styx only, sold-out)

September 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre (Styx only; sold-out)

