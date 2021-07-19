Win a Styx Signed Guitar and Prize Pack

Styx are giving away an autographed Squier Stratocaster, along with vinyl copies of their new album Crash of the Crown and Record Store Day EP The Same Stardust, and one lucky UCR reader will be the winner.

The seafoam green, single-coil Strat bears autographs from all six members of Styx: James "JY" Young (lead vocals, guitar), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards) and Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals).

The progressive rock sextet released its 17th studio album, Crash of the Crown, in June. The album's epic title track, which is divided into three movements, is the first song in Styx history to feature three lead singers, with Young, Shaw and Gowan all taking turns behind the mic.

You can see the signed Styx guitar below.

Styx

Shaw told UCR last month that Crash of the Crown could have been a double album, but the band decided against it. "We never like to go beyond the limits of two sides of a 12" vinyl disc," he said. "Our challenge is to make somebody sit there and not go walk away before you get through side one. Not only that, we want them to go, 'Okay, I want to hear what’s on Side Two.'"

Styx debuted a handful of Crash of the Crown songs on a recent U.S. tour that ran from June 16 to June 27 and featured support from Collective Soul. Styx’s next scheduled shows are three consecutive nights in September at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas.

“Having [the album] released, basically, one day after we did our first show, that put a certain extra effervescence in the air, so to speak,” Gowan told UCR of the band’s first post-pandemic concert. “There was a lot of energy with that.”

For your chance to win a Squier Stratocaster autographed by the members of Styx, enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to UCR's daily newsletter mailing list. The contest ends on Aug. 1, 2021, at 11:59PM ET. Click here for our official contest rules, and good luck!