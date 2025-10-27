Stray Cats Cancel First 2 Shows of US Tour Due to Brian Setzer’s ‘Serious Illness’

The Stray Cats were forced to cancel the first two shows of their fall U.S. tour over the weekend due to singer and guitarist Brian Setzer's "serious illness."

The rockabilly trio scrapped its Oct. 25 show in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, and its Oct. 26 appearance in Rockford, Illinois.

"I'm heartbroken to share, due to serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel tonight's show at Soaring Eagle in Mt Pleasant, MI," Setzer wrote in a statement shared across the band's social media accounts, which you can see below.

"I know this affects so many people and I am devastated to have to deliver this news. I've been trying to do everything I can to go on and do this show, but it is just not possible. I've been looking forward so much to being on stage with my bandmates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I'm gutted."

The Hard Rock Casino Rockford announced the second cancellation with a brief statement: "We regret to inform you that due to a serious illness, the upcoming Stray Cats performance scheduled for October 26th at Hard Rock Casino Rockford has been canceled."

Brian Setzer's Guitar Playing Impeded by Autoimmune Disease

This is not Setzer's only recent health hurdle. Earlier this year, the bandleader said he was dealing with an autoimmune disease that impeded his ability to play guitar.

"Towards the end of the last Stray Cats tour, I noticed that my hands were cramping up. I've since discovered that I have an autoimmune disease. I cannot play guitar," Setzer said back in February.

"There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play. I have seen some progress in that I can hold a pen and tie my shoes. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I was at a point where I couldn't even do that. Luckily, I have the best hospital in the world down the block from me. It's called the Mayo Clinic. I know I will beat this, it will just take some time."

Stray Cats' 2025 Tour Schedule and New Music

The Stray Cats' tour is scheduled to continue on Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky. The monthlong trek will traverse the United States before concluding on Nov. 23 in Wheatland, California.

When the rockers returns to the stage, it will mark their first shows since August 2024.

They also marked the occasion by releasing two new songs, "Stampede" and "Teenage Heaven," last week — their first new music since 2019's 40 album.

