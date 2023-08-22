Stewart Copeland Could Be Your Landlord for $25K a Month

Stewart Copeland wants you to be his tenant for a cool $25,000 a month.

The Police drummer has listed his nearly 2,400-square-foot Montecito, California home as being available to rent.

According to Trulia.com, the home is currently estimated to be worth a little more than $6 million. The website reports the it was was sold for $4.75 million in 2021.

Renters would find themselves living just minutes from the ocean in this three-bedroom, three-bath Spanish-style bungalow.

Though the property is gorgeous and located in an upscale neighborhood, nothing about the house hints towards its famous owner. There is no memorabilia from the Police on the walls nor random drum decor. Its vibe is much more "low-key relaxation" than "sex, drugs and rock n' roll."

Realtor.com says Copeland's place, known as Casita De Mariposa or "butterfly house," is located near homes owned by Rob Lowe, Ellen Degeneres and Oprah Winfrey in the Lower Village area of Montecito.

Renters would be getting a home which blends "California cool and modern farmhouse styles." An expansive kitchen, marble bathrooms and outdoor area, complete with a pool and jacuzzi, are among the highlights.

"The verdant property is teeming with gardens, stately oak trees and think vines that climb around the patio columns," Realtor.com noted. "A lovely tiled pool and spa round out the dreamy lot."

Copeland, who was born in Virginia in 1952, moved around frequently as a child before landing in England where he would pursue a music career. The drummer formed the Police in 1977 alongside Sting and Andy Summers.

Copeland is currently on tour promoting the recently released Police Deranged for Orchestra. The album is comprised of orchestral arrangements of songs by the Police.