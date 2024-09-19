Stevie Wonder Announces October 2024 US Tour

Stevie Wonder will embark on a U.S. tour next month titled "Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart," leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

The 10-date trek, which gets its name from Wonder's recently released single, kicks off on Oct. 8 in Pittsburgh and concludes on Oct. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets go on sale Friday.

A press release notes that Wonder's tour comes at "the height of a critical election season and a pivotal juncture in American politics and culture," and his shows will be a call for "joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war."

You can see the full list of dates below.

Stevie Wonder Implores Americans to 'Win the Broken Hearts' and Vote

Wonder has been in the mood for surprises lately. His latest single, "Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart," arrived with no warning last month, marking his first solo release since 2020's "Can't Put It in the Hands of Fate." One week earlier, he performed his classic song "Higher Ground" at the Democratic National Convention and stressed the importance of voting in the upcoming election.

"Beyond prayer, I know the importance of action," Wonder said. "And now is the time to understand where we are and what it will take to win — win the broken hearts, win the disenchanted, win the angry spirits. Now is the time. This is the moment to remember, when you tell your children where you were and what you did. As we stand between history's pain and tomorrow's promises, we must choose courage over complacency. It is time to get up and go vote!"

Stevie Wonder, 'Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart' Tour Dates

Oct. 8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 10 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 15 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 17 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 24 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Oct. 27 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Oct. 30 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena