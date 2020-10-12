Stevie Nicks Channels History for ‘Show Them the Way’ Music Video

Stevie Nicks has unveiled the music video for her latest single “Show Them the Way.”

Helmed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Cameron Crowe, the video features a montage of historical images capturing poignant moments during the civil rights movement. Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy and the broader Kennedy family are all shown early in the piece.

Approximately halfway through the song, the images jump to more modern times. The sight of the twin towers on 9/11 is soon followed by George W. Bush addressing first responders at ground zero. Bill Clinton, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Barack Obama are among the other notable leaders featured throughout the clip.

You can watch the video for “Show Them the Way” below.

The song’s origin can be traced back to 2008, when Nicks dreamed she was singing at a political benefit that included King Jr., John and Bobby Kennedy and John Lewis. The experience inspired her to pen a poem titled “The Kennedys”; its words later became the lyrics to “Show Them the Way.”

"I sent this poem off to Senator [Ted] Kennedy when I heard he was ill," the Fleetwood Mac singer later explained. "I wanted him to have it. People have asked me, 'What is this dream about?' My answer has always been, 'Something about Barack Obama made me feel the hope and love I felt from the Kennedys and from Dr. King.' My subconscious mind created this amazing dream. The dream hands the torch to Mr. Obama. 'Do not forget what we were fighting for!' I believe he will not forget."

"Show Them the Way" features drumming by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and guitar by Eurythmics' Dave Stewart.