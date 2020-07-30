Stevie Nicks Says Wear a Mask and Become a ‘Spiritual Warrior’

Stevie Nicks has added her name to the list of musicians who are recommending wearing a mask and staying inside. She hopes people will become "spiritual warriors" in the fight against COVID-19.

The Fleetwood Mac singer shared an entry from her journal on Twitter where she described herself as still awake at 6:50AM, listening to music that made her feel "slightly euphoric and inspired to be alive and still be able to feel young and safe" inside her house. But she added that will change once she wakes in the afternoon and catches up on the news, with the cycle repeating until she can get back to listening to music.

“If everyone could just wear a mask and stay in as much as possible, you might be able to find this magical place I have found, in the early morning when everyone sleeps," she said.

The key, Nicks noted, is for all of us to "change into spiritual warriors. We must make it our mission to fight the virus; otherwise there is nothing left. If we don't get ahead of this now, we will live with such guilt and regret that it will destroy us."

Nicks cited a desire to return to her job, but that can only happen if we all pull together, she added. “Please don’t throw this world away,” she wrote. “Please don’t give up on humanity and let this virus win this war. It is up to us now.”

She closed the journal entry by referencing the last verse of the Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses": "I have my freedom / But I don't have much time."