Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce 2023 Joint Concerts

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel will hit the road together next year, performing three joint concerts.

The first performance will take place in Los Angeles on March 10, followed by Arlington, Texas, on April 8 and Nashville on May 19. Tickets for all three shows will go on sale on Nov. 11.

"Excited to hit the road with the amazing [Billy Joel] in 2023," Nicks wrote on Twitter. No other dates have been announced yet. According to press releases on Joel's website, this is the first time the two artists have shared stages in all three scheduled cities.

Nicks is currently wrapping up a series of fall tour dates with a performance in the city she was born in, Phoenix, on Nov. 5. Joel, meanwhile, is scheduled to continue his Madison Square Garden residency in New York City through the new year, with additional performances slated in Atlanta, and Melbourne and Auckland, New Zealand.

Neither artist has expressed any recent interest in retiring. "I've become very comfortable with that concept of maybe you just don't retire," Joel said in 2019. "Maybe it just keeps going because people want to keep seeing it. And it's a great job. I have a great band. I play great venues. And I make great money. So what's wrong with that?"

"I’ll never retire," Nicks firmly told Rolling Stone in 2017. "Stand up straight, put on your heels and get out there and do stuff."