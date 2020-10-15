Stevie Nicks Had Her Abortion to Pursue ‘World’s Mission’

Stevie Nicks looked back at her 1979 abortion and said she believed it was more important to pursue her “world’s mission” of writing songs than to become a mom.

She terminated a pregnancy during a relationship with Don Henley after deciding it would have been impossible to continue working with the band if she had other obligations.

“If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac,” Nicks told The Guardian in a new interview.

“There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly. And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs. … I would have had to walk away.”

Nicks added that she "knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy. And I thought: You know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission.”

She noted that "abortion rights ... was really my generation’s fight. If President Trump wins this election and puts the judge he wants in [Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court], she will absolutely outlaw it and push women back into back-alley abortions.”

Four decades after the termination, and now dealing with a coronavirus lockdown, Nicks maintained that performing remained the most important part of her life. Asked what would happen if she had to stop singing, she replied: “It would kill me. It isn’t just singing, it’s that I would never perform again, that I would never dance across the stages of the world again. … I’m not, at 72 years old, willing to give up my career.”