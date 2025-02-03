Watch Steven Tyler Sing Aerosmith Classics in Return to Stage

Steven Tyler delighted fans at the Hollywood Palladium Sunday night by singing a brief set packed with Aerosmith classics.

The singer reportedly performed six songs at his Janie's Fund Grammy watch party, with help from bandmate Tom Hamilton, Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt, Matt Sorum, Mick Fleetwod and Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes.

Three shows into Aerosmith's 2023 farewell tour, Tyler suffered a vocal cord injury that eventually forced the band to postpone the tour an entire year. Last fall, days before dates were set to resume, Tyler announced he would be unable to return to the road, and that Aerosmith's touring career was over.

He made a brief stage return last spring, performing "Mama Kin" with the Black Crowes.

You can see fan-shot videos from the Hollywood Palladium show below.

Mick Fleetwood and Bettencourt joined Tyler for a set-opening cover of Extreme's "More Than Words," which the singer described as "one of my favorite songs in the whole fucking world."

Tyler then switched to a full-band performance of "Toys in the Attic," followed by a "Dream On" duet with country singer Lainey Wilson. "Sweet Emotion," "Walk This Way" and Led Zeppelin's "Heartbreaker" closed out the show.

Watch Steven Tyler Perform 'More Than Words'

(You will note that the "More Than Words" video is interrupted by a guy who needs to "get up early," but wants his friend or co-worker to "think about the recap idea.")

Watch Steven Tyler and Lainey Wilson Perform 'Dream On'

Watch Steven Tyler Perform 'Toys in the Attic'