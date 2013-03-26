Top 10 Steven Tyler Aerosmith Lyrics

10

“Singin' hey diddle-diddle with the kitty in the middle / You be swingin' like you just didn't care”

Steven’s rapid-fire rhymes on this song even tongue-tied Run-D.M.C., who altered some lyrics for their 1986 cover version. Almost any line in "Walk This Way" would be worthy of this Steven Tyler Lyrics list, but his use of a nursery rhyme gets extra credit – and makes you wonder what he might have been like as a kindergartener.