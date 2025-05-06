Steve Miller Band Announces 22 New 2025 US Tour Dates
The Steve Miller Band has announced 22 new 2025 US tour dates, with a promise that even more concerts will be added to their schedule shortly.
The new dates are in addition to the six shows Miller announced back in March. You can see his complete tour itinerary below.
The tour kicks off Aug. 15 in at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY and is currently set to conclude Nov. 8 at the Honda Center in Anaheim. A social media post announcing the tour promises that even more dates will be added to these plans.
Miller spent much of last summer accompanying Journey and Def Leppard on their co-headlining stadium tour. He hasn't released a new studio album since 2011's Let Your Hair Down, but earlier this year he joined musicians around the world to record a new version of his hit "Fly Like an Eagle" in honor of the World Day of Social Justice.
Tickets for the Steve Miller Band's newly announced concert dates go on sale Friday, May 9. You can get complete information at the band's official website.
Steve Miller Band 2025 Tour Dates
Aug. 16 - Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Aug. 19 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 21 - Syracuse, NY @ New York State Fair
Aug. 22 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live
Aug. 24 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 26 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 28 - St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
Aug. 30 - Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Resort & Casinos
Aug. 31 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
Sept. 19 - Memphis, TN @ Memphis Botanic Garden
Sept. 23 - Gautier, MS @ The Sound Amphitheater
Sept. 25 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
Sept. 27 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live
Oct. 1 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
Oct. 4 - Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
Oct. 5 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Oct. 7 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Oct. 23 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Pool
Oct. 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood
Oct. 28 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater
Oct. 30 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
Oct. 31 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Nov. 1 - Sparks, NV @ Nuggent Event Center
Nov. 4 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Nov. 6 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
Nov. 8 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
