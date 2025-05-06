Steve Miller Band Announces 22 New 2025 US Tour Dates

The Steve Miller Band has announced 22 new 2025 US tour dates, with a promise that even more concerts will be added to their schedule shortly.

The new dates are in addition to the six shows Miller announced back in March. You can see his complete tour itinerary below.

The tour kicks off Aug. 15 in at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY and is currently set to conclude Nov. 8 at the Honda Center in Anaheim. A social media post announcing the tour promises that even more dates will be added to these plans.

Read More: How Steve Miller Reached a New Peak With 'Book of Dreams'

Miller spent much of last summer accompanying Journey and Def Leppard on their co-headlining stadium tour. He hasn't released a new studio album since 2011's Let Your Hair Down, but earlier this year he joined musicians around the world to record a new version of his hit "Fly Like an Eagle" in honor of the World Day of Social Justice.

Tickets for the Steve Miller Band's newly announced concert dates go on sale Friday, May 9. You can get complete information at the band's official website.

Steve Miller Band 2025 Tour Dates

Aug. 15 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 16 - Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

Aug. 19 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 21 - Syracuse, NY @ New York State Fair

Aug. 22 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live

Aug. 24 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 26 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 28 - St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 30 - Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Resort & Casinos

Aug. 31 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

Sept. 19 - Memphis, TN @ Memphis Botanic Garden

Sept. 23 - Gautier, MS @ The Sound Amphitheater

Sept. 25 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 27 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 1 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

Oct. 2 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Oct. 4 - Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

Oct. 5 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Oct. 7 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Oct. 23 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Pool

Oct. 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood

Oct. 28 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater

Oct. 30 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

Oct. 31 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Nov. 1 - Sparks, NV @ Nuggent Event Center

Nov. 4 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Nov. 6 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

Nov. 8 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center