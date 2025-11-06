Squeeze’s Classic-Era Drummer Gilson Lavis Dead at 74

Former Squeeze drummer Gilson Lavis, who played with the band during its most successful period, died on Tuesday at the age of 74.

Keyboardist Jools Holland, who played with Lavis in Squeeze and later in his own Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, paid tribute to the drummer in a social media statement.

"I’m very sad to report that Gilson Lavis, my dear friend and long-standing drummer, passed away at his home in Lincolnshire last night," Holland wrote. "On behalf of my Orchestra, Squeeze, the many musicians who have worked with and befriended Gilson over the years and all the people he has supported through the AA fellowship, I send our love and sympathy to Nikki and Gilson, his dear wife and son."

Gilson Lavis' Musical Career: From Dolly Parton to Squeeze

Born on June 27, 1951, in Bedford, England, Lavis honed his chops touring with stars such as Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis and Dolly Parton before joining Squeeze in 1976. He played on all of the band's releases from 1977's Packet of Three EP through 1991's Play. His drumming can be heard on international hits including "Cool for Cats," "Up the Junction," "Tempted" and "Black Coffee in Bed."

Squeeze dismissed Lavis in 1992, which he claimed was due to his alcoholism. Shortly thereafter, Holland invited him to play some shows together as a duo.

“I didn’t want to go at first, I didn’t know if I could be in the music business and stay sober," Lavis told Lincolnshire Life in 2015. "Still, off we went doing charity work and little arts clubs, and I never really wanted to do it full-time but I have trouble saying no to people, and then one day we suddenly had a bass player and a guitarist as well."

READ MORE: How Squeeze Bounced Back From a Breakup With 'Cosi Fan Tutti Frutti'

Gilson Lavis' Late-Career Love: Painting

Later in life, Lavis also discovered a passion for painting, making portraits of fellow musicians including Paul Mccartney, Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones and showcasing them in exhibitions. Painting afforded him a different creative outlet as his musical career wound down, and he officially retired from drumming in 2024.

"The motivation of being a pop star or even being rich has gone, so now it’s seeing people enjoy themselves at shows, but yes, I really enjoy my art," he told Lincolnshire Life. "I still put my all into every show — doing less than that and you are cheating yourself and the audience — but when I’m painting I’m truly at peace."