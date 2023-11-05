Slipknot Part Ways With Drummer Jay Weinberg

Slipknot have parted ways with longtime drummer Jay Weinberg.

The band announced the split via a post on social media, which has since be deleted, but you can see in full below. The message remains on Slipknot's website.

We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past 10 years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But, as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision and part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.

Slipknot statement about Jay Weinberg's exit

As of publishing this, Weinberg has not commented on the split.

Weinberg — the son of fellow percussionist Max Weinberg, longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band — joined Slipknot in 2014, replacing their original drummer, the late Joey Jordison, who parted ways with the band in 2013. Jay's drumming style, marked by intense energy and technical prowess, quickly endeared him to Slipknot fans.

Before joining Slipknot, Jay had already made a name for himself as a drummer. He played in various bands and had experience filling in for his father in the E Street Band during Springsteen's concerts. His adaptability and formidable drumming skills caught the attention of Slipknot, and he proved to be a perfect fit for the band's aggressive and chaotic sound.

With Slipknot, Jay contributed to Slipknot's continued success, performing on the studio albums .5: The Gray Chapter (2014), We Are Not Your Kind (2019) and The End, So Far (2022). He had become an integral part of Slipknot's iconic live performances, where his intense drumming and signature mask added to the band's distinctive image.