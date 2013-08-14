2

They followed up "Diamond Girl" (see No. 4 on our list of the Top 10 Seals and Crofts Songs), with a single that traced a similar lyrical thread to the title track of their 1971 LP Year of Sunday. Another paean to the Ba'hai faith, "We May Never Pass This Way (Again)" was less overt in its religious overtones, coming across as merely philosophical with lines like, “Life, so they say, is but a game and we let it slip away / Love, like the Autumn sun, should be dyin' but it's only just begun.” Although it didn't crack the Top 20 of the pop chart, "We May Never Pass This Way (Again)" proved almost unstoppable on adult-contemporary radio, climbing all the way to No. 2.