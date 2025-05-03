Sammy Hagar to Livestream ‘Best of All Worlds’ Residency Show

Fans who can’t make the trek to Las Vegas will now have the chance to livestream Sammy Hagar’s Best of All Worlds concert from the comfort of their own home.

The Red Rocker’s May 16 performance will be live streamed via Veeps.com and will be available to watch anywhere in the world.

"We're gonna rock the hell out of your house!" Hagar declared in a video announcing the livestream. “We’re gonna low your mind,” the singer continued, flanked by bandmates Michael Anthony (bass), Joe Satriani (guitar), Kenny Aronoff (drums) and Rai Thistlethwayte (keyboards).

The Best of All Worlds residency launched on April 30 at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas. The opening night show included a surprise appearance by pop star Kesha, along with a rendition of Van Halen’s "Love Walks In,” which Hagar hadn’t performed live in 32 years.

Presale tickets for the Best of All Worlds May 16 livestream are available now. The residency concludes the following day, May 17.

Why Sammy Hagar Has Traded Tours for Residencies

Hagar toured the Best of All Worlds in 2024, delivering an assortment of Van Halen classics, along with material from his solo career. He's since hinted that he may be done with extended treks.

In a conversation with UCR, the Red Rocker explained why he was trading in the tour bus in favor of residencies.

“I would never say I'm retiring, because I don't know how to do that, number one, and I don't want to do that, number two. I'd probably be lying if I said I was and did -- and then I'd come back like everybody else,” he noted. “I don't want to do all that. But I took the residency, which I'd been hesitant about playing the same place, same building, that many nights in a row, early on in my career. But now I love it."

“I'm very nervous about repeating myself,” the singer continued. “So a residency sounded like a nightmare for that. I said, 'Man, we've got to play different songs every night,' but now I'm going, well, if I don't have to travel, I'll be fresher, I'll be able to eat better, I'll be able to sleep better and I'll be fresher for the shows. I think maybe it's time for me to do that and see if that works. If that works, I can continue on."