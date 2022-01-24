Sammy Hagar Teams up With George Thorogood for Summer 2022 Tour

Sammy Hagar has recruited another guy who loves signing about drinking for his upcoming summer tour.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers, known for songs such as "I Drink Alone" and "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer," will join tequila and rum mogul Hagar and his band the Circle on the Crazy Times tour. The first show takes place June 10 in Bridgeport, Conn.

You can see the dates below.

“A tour this size has been a long time coming, and it's definitely going to be worth the wait," Hagar said in a press release announcing the pairing. "The Circle and I are super-excited and ready to throw the party of the year with George Thorogood. We're going to take the music and party to a whole new level - 'Crazy Times' is an understatement."

In November, Hagar revealed that he and the Circle - which includes his longtime Van Halen and Chickenfoot bandmate Michael Anthony, guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer Jason Bonham - completed work on an album tentatively titled These Crazy Times. "It is all brand new songs," Hagar told the Eagle 106.7.

Although the album was produced by Dave Cobb, who is best known for collaborating with Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile, Hagar was quick to note that he wasn't going country. "He's a great producer, he's a rock guy to the bone," Hagar noted. "And it's so badass. I just can't wait to get it out."

Sammy Hagar and George Thorogood Crazy Times 2022 Tour Dates

June 10 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 11 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 13 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 15 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 23 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 26 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 9 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre