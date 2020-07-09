Sammy Hagar Puts ‘Crafted’ House on Sale for $3.9 Million

Sammy Hagar's ongoing quest to offload his Lake Arrowhead, Calif., home continues with a new drop in price. It's now on the market for $3.9 million.

He first listed the property in 2017 for $5.9 million, but by October 2018 he had dropped the asking price to $4.2 million. By the end of last year, he was offering it as a rental for $30,000 a month, which has since been rescinded.

Hagar bought the property in 2009, before it was completed, for $2.3 million.

“Sammy Hagar is all about family,” Tracy Tutor of Douglas Elliman told Realtor. “He built this getaway, located only two hours away from Los Angeles, for the whole family to get together for reunions and holidays, and that’s what makes the property so special.”

In the listing, Tutor praises the home as being a "phenomenally crafted French chateau with stunning lake views," noting its "endless detail to local craftsmanship and beauty." She specifies that local artisans cut the granite boulders on-site, carved the limestone and scraped the walnut floors.

The eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom house offers 6,557 square feet of living space on three stories. Its main suite has 30-foot ceilings, a private deck, cedar sauna and a steam shower. The chef's kitchen features custom cabinets, two oversized granite counters and state-of-the-art Viking and Sub-Zero appliances. A wood-paneled game room with a full-size bar and a recording studio can also be found.

The exterior includes a barbecue, fire pit and a spa, with a path that heads straight to the lake.

You can see photos of the property below.