Any list entitled Rush Albums Ranked Worst to Best must contend with their very longevity.

Since forming in 1968, the band has evolved through a series of eras – adding elements and taking others away, making a critical change in membership – while building one of the most dedicated fan bases in all of rock. Whatever missteps the group have made can usually be attributed to Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart’s willingness to push themselves toward challenging creative paths over a very long period of time.

Along the way, whatever their different permutations, Rush never released a truly bad album, just a few imperfect ones. They have never been afraid to try new things, or to discard those new things – be that side-length songs, electronics or even rapping. They've survived critical derision, personal tragedies, the whims of fashion and style, and a wait to get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that was ridiculously drawn out. And, as you'll see in the above gallery, they've continued making vital albums. Some have been more successful than others, but all have their fans – which makes compiling this list a tough task.

Scroll down as we examine their 19 studio albums, from 1974's muscular self-titled release (the only album featuring original drummer John Rutsey) to their more long-form late-'70s breakthrough, from their hitmaking, synth-laden '80s period to a series of remarkable late-career triumphs. Then tell us how we did.

