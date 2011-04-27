Rush 2011 Time Machine Tour – Exclusive Pictures

The April 15 Cleveland stop on the 2011 Rush Time Machine Tour was much more than a typical evening with Rush. As a tribute to the U.S. city that first played their music, the performance was filmed for DVD release, making it the first full-length live performance filming of Rush in the United States.

The band performed a two-set performance; one set featuring their fan-favorite 1981 'Moving Pictures' album live in its entirety. Rush is currently working on their 20th studio album, 'Clockwork Angels.' Two new, recently released songs from the forthcoming album, 'BU2B' and 'Caravan,' were also featured.

Check out Ultimate Classic Rock's exclusive pictures from the concert!