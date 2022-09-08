Roxy Music Launches 50th-Anniversary Tour: Set List and Video

Roxy Music launched their 50th-anniversary tour Wednesday night in Toronto.

After an opening performance by St. Vincent, Roxy Music fittingly began their set with "Re-make/Re-model," the lead-off track from their 1972 self-titled debut album. Songs from nearly every Roxy Music album made it into the set list (except 1973's Stranded). To finish the night, the band performed a cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."

You can see fan-filmed footage from the concert, as well as a set list, below.

The tour marks the first time Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson have performed together under the Roxy Music name since 2011. The last time they performed live was at their 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, where most of the band appeared onstage, except for Thompson, who sat out due to arthritis, and original keyboardist Brian Eno, who declined to travel to Cleveland for environmental reasons. Eno is also not performing on the current tour.

Watch St. Vincent Open for Roxy Music in Toronto

Watch Roxy Music Perform 'Re-make/Re-model' in Toronto

"There’s emotion between the players and, of course, the audience is half of the whole thing," Ferry said ahead of the tour on Zane Lowe's podcast. "And so you get such a strong feedback from an audience when you’ve had a long career because they’re all from different generations and from different scenes and so on. It's great to get people together and their common interest is us and our music. It’s a very special thing and we’re all very looking forward to it and it’s going to be a moving experience for all of us."

In addition to the tour, Roxy Music is celebrating its 50th anniversary by reissuing all eight of its studio albums on vinyl, mastered at half-speed. Their tour is scheduled to continue through the U.S. until Sept. 28, after which they'll head to the U.K. to perform in Glasgow, Manchester and London. A complete list of show dates can be found on the band's website.

"You never know when you get to this stage in one's trajectory whether it's going to be the last time, so you treat it as if it's going to be the last time," Manzanera told Consequence last month. "I’m gonna have the most fun possible."

Watch Roxy Music Perform 'Love Is the Drug' in Toronto

Watch Roxy Music Perform John Lennon's 'Jealous Guy' in Toronto

Roxy Music, 9/7/22, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

1. "Re-Make/Re-Model"

2. "Out of the Blue"

3. "The Bogus Man"

4. "Ladytron"

5. "While My Heart Is Still Beating"

6. "Oh Yeah"

7. "To Turn You On"

8. "If There Is Something"

9. "In Every Dream Home a Heartache"

10. "Tara"

11. "The Main Thing"

12. "Dance Away"

13. "My Only Love"

14. "More Than This"

15. "Avalon"

16. "Same Old Scene"

17. "Love Is the Drug"

18. "Do the Strand"

19. "Editions of You"

20. Jealous Guy" (John Lennon cover)