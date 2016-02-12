Rolling Stones Arrest History: 11 Brushes With the Law

It's the arrest that could have ended the Rolling Stones. Richards was detained in Canada in February 1977 after police found heroin in his hotel room. He was charged with "possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking," which, in Canada, can come with a prison sentence of seven years to life. His passport was confiscated and he was held in the country until April of the same year, when he was allowed to re-enter the United States on a medical visa for treatment for heroin addiction. Luckily for Richards, the charges were later dropped to the much simpler charge of possession. The judge showed leniency thanks to a blind woman who told of how Richards made arrangements to look after her safety at Stones concerts. He pleaded guilty and was granted a suspended sentence and ordered to play a benefit for the Canadian National Institute for the Blind.