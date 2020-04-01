Roger Waters Covers Protest Anthem, Adds Lyrics Directed at Trump

Roger Waters has covered “The Right to Live in Peace,” updating the protest anthem with new lyrics that decry several world leaders, including President Donald Trump.

The Pink Floyd co-founder, who has been a harsh critic of Trump for years, posted his rendition of the song in a homemade music video on his Facebook page. In a message accompanying the track, Waters declared that his cover “is for the people of Santiago and Quito and Jaffa and Rio and La Paz and New York and Baghdad and Budapest and everywhere else the man means us harm.”

Delivering lyrics in both English and Spanish, Waters eviscerated several of the world’s most controversial figureheads: "So beware Bolsonaro / Giuido and Modi and Trump / The Cassarolazo is louder than all of your guns / It’s the beating heart of the people / And the message is perfectly plain / Our mother earth is just not for sale."

You can watch Waters’ video below.

“The Right to Live in Peace” was originally recorded by Chilean folk singer and activist Victor Jara in 1971. The musician was killed by dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1973, becoming a martyr and symbol for social justice. More recently, his song again gained notoriety as the anthem for those protesting against Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in 2019.

At a screening of his recent concert movie Us + Them earlier this year, Waters lambasted Trump, referring to the president as "a man who has failed at fucking everything in his life except becoming the biggest … tyrant and mass murderer and mass destroyer of everything that any of us might love or cherish in the whole [world], only because he has the power.”

Waters had planned to spend the year touring his This Is Not a Drill Tour in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election. But he recently had to cancel those dates due to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.