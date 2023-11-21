Rock and Metal Socks: 20 Great Holiday Stocking Stuffers
Socks are the perfect stocking stuffer for the rock and metal fan in your life. Luckily the world's most popular acts seem are aware of this trend, and have made a wide variety of colorfully designed socks available for purchase on their websites.
Want to cover your friend or loved ones' feet with the Rolling Stones' famous tongue logo, or the cover of Metallica's Ride the Lightning or Rush's Fly By Night? We can help!
You can find purchase links for all 20 pairs of socks from our Rock and Metal Socks Gift Guide under the gallery below.
Rock and Metal Socks: 20 Great Holiday Stocking Stuffers
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening
Where to Buy Rock and Metal Socks:
AC/DC Highway to Hell Socks: ACDC.com
Aerosmith Get a Grip Socks: Aerosmith.com
The Beatles x Happy Socks Collector Box Set: TheBeatles.com
Bret Michaels Banana Graphics Socks: BretMichaels.com
The Doors Logo Socks: TheDoors.com
Grateful Dead Skeleton & Roses Socks: Dead.net
Guns N' Roses Side Stripe Crew Socks: GNRMerch.com
John Lennon Sketch Socks: JohnLennon.com
Journey Red and Green Striped Socks: JourneyMusic.com
Kansas Primary Socks: KansasBand.com
Metallica x Stance Ride the Lightning Cover Socks: Metallica.com
Nirvana Heart Shaped Box Socks: Nirvana.com
Queen London Sock Exchange Luxury Socks Gift Box: QueenOnlineStore.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers Asterisk Socks: RedHotChiliPeppers.com
Rush Fly by Night Athletic Socks: RushBackstage.com
The Rolling Stones Tongue Pattern Socks: RollingStonesShop.com
Roger Waters This is Not a Drill White Socks: RogerWaters.com
Ween All Over Boognish Socks: TheMerchCollective.com
The Who Crew Socks 4 Pack: TheWho.com
ZZ Top Logo Black Socks: ZZTop.com