Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote Has a New Leader

A new leader has emerged in this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote: the Dave Matthews Band.

With close to 300,000 votes, DMB have overtaken other classic rock contenders Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner and Peter Frampton, the initial leaders after the first week of voting wrapped in February.

At the time of this writing, Osbourne is still close behind in second place with less than 1,000 fewer votes than Dave Matthews Band, followed by Foreigner and Frampton, respectively.

This Is Not the First Time They've Led the Fan Vote

Interestingly, the Dave Matthews Band has been in this position before. In 2020, they won the Rock Hall fan vote but did not earn induction. (Fan vote winners are not guaranteed entry into the hall.) It remains the one and only time such an instance has occurred.

"First of all, I was voting furiously. I was on speed dial on a whole rack of phones," Dave Matthews told Howard Stern in 2023. "If there's any outcome that could arguably be better than actually getting into the Hall — not to say there's anything better than getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. But if there was anything better, it would be if the fans overwhelmingly voted for you to get in and you still weren't let in. I can live with that."

Fan voting continues through April 26, with the announcement of inductees to follow.